Mavericks-Thunder, Box

DALLAS (106)

Jackson 2-3 0-0 4, Nowitzki 2-10 2-3 7, Powell 4-14 2-2 11, Brunson 5-11 7-10 18, Lee 3-7 1-2 9, Finney-Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Kleber 0-3 0-0 0, Mejri 2-3 0-0 5, Harris 5-10 1-2 15, Burke 10-18 1-2 25, Broekhoff 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 37-87 16-23 106.

OKLAHOMA CITY (103)

George 8-20 6-7 27, Grant 6-16 0-0 14, Adams 10-17 0-3 20, Westbrook 9-19 4-4 25, Ferguson 0-2 3-4 3, Nader 0-3 0-0 0, Morris 1-6 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Felton 1-3 0-0 2, Schroder 3-11 1-2 8. Totals 38-98 16-22 103.

Dallas 31 27 22 26—106 Oklahoma City 24 32 19 28—103

3-Point Goals_Dallas 16-44 (Harris 4-8, Burke 4-8, Lee 2-5, Mejri 1-1, Broekhoff 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-3, Brunson 1-4, Nowitzki 1-5, Powell 1-6, Kleber 0-2), Oklahoma City 11-43 (George 5-12, Westbrook 3-8, Grant 2-8, Schroder 1-6, Felton 0-1, Adams 0-1, Ferguson 0-2, Nader 0-2, Morris 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 52 (Nowitzki 13), Oklahoma City 49 (Adams 15). Assists_Dallas 18 (Burke 8), Oklahoma City 19 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Oklahoma City 21. Technicals_Harris, Westbrook. A_18,203 (18,203).

