Mavericks-Trail Blazers, Box

March 21, 2019 12:25 am
 
DALLAS (118)

Hardaway Jr. 5-10 2-3 14, Nowitzki 1-3 1-1 3, Powell 2-4 0-0 5, Doncic 8-16 7-7 24, Brunson 6-10 4-4 16, Jackson 8-15 2-2 21, Finney-Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Antetokounmpo 0-2 1-2 1, Mejri 3-3 0-0 7, Burke 5-9 5-6 15, Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Lee 1-5 0-0 2, Broekhoff 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 43-87 22-25 118.

PORTLAND (126)

Harkless 4-6 0-0 10, Aminu 2-6 1-1 6, Nurkic 6-8 1-2 13, Lillard 9-18 9-10 33, Layman 4-10 2-2 13, Collins 1-5 1-2 3, Kanter 6-11 2-2 14, Curry 8-16 0-0 20, Simons 0-0 2-4 2, Hood 3-5 2-2 8, Turner 2-5 0-0 4, Trent Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-91 20-25 126.

Dallas 17 35 31 35—118
Portland 26 39 36 25—126

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-30 (Jackson 3-8, Hardaway Jr. 2-5, Mejri 1-1, Harris 1-2, Broekhoff 1-2, Powell 1-3, Doncic 1-4, Burke 0-1, Lee 0-1, Nowitzki 0-1, Brunson 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-1), Portland 16-36 (Lillard 6-12, Curry 4-7, Layman 3-6, Harkless 2-2, Aminu 1-4, Trent Jr. 0-1, Hood 0-2, Collins 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Powell 9), Portland 48 (Nurkic, Kanter 10). Assists_Dallas 20 (Doncic 6), Portland 23 (Lillard 12). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Portland 18. A_19,803 (19,393).

