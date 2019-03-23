Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Warriors, Box

March 23, 2019 10:51 pm
 
DALLAS (126)

Jackson 4-8 0-0 9, Nowitzki 8-14 0-0 21, Powell 2-3 0-0 4, Doncic 6-14 7-11 23, Brunson 5-9 0-0 11, Antetokounmpo 0-1 1-2 1, Finney-Smith 2-3 1-1 5, Kleber 6-9 0-0 16, Burke 3-7 5-5 13, Macon 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 2-5 0-0 6, Broekhoff 6-8 3-3 17, C.Lee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-83 17-22 126.

GOLDEN STATE (91)

Durant 9-25 7-7 25, Green 2-4 1-2 6, Cousins 8-11 2-4 19, Cook 3-10 0-0 7, Thompson 4-13 0-0 8, McKinnie 1-2 3-4 5, Looney 5-6 2-2 12, Jerebko 1-3 0-0 3, Bell 1-5 0-2 2, Iguodala 0-3 0-0 0, Evans 0-3 0-0 0, D.Lee 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 36-90 15-21 91.

Dallas 37 37 34 18—126
Golden State 22 24 24 21— 91

3-Point Goals_Dallas 21-49 (Nowitzki 5-8, Kleber 4-6, Doncic 4-11, Burke 2-4, Broekhoff 2-4, Harris 2-5, Brunson 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Finney-Smith 0-1, Powell 0-1), Golden State 4-30 (Cousins 1-1, Green 1-2, Jerebko 1-3, Cook 1-5, McKinnie 0-1, D.Lee 0-1, Evans 0-2, Iguodala 0-3, Thompson 0-4, Durant 0-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 49 (Doncic 11), Golden State 36 (Cousins, Cook 6). Assists_Dallas 33 (Doncic 10), Golden State 22 (Cook 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Golden State 22. Technicals_Durant. A_19,596 (19,596).

