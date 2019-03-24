Listen Live Sports

Maybank Championship Leading Scores

March 24, 2019 1:32 pm
 
Sunday
Saujana Golf & Country Club
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Yardage: 7,135; Par: 72
Final
x-won on first playoff hole
x-Scott Hend, Australia 69-70-67-67—273
Nacho Elvira, Spain 65-72-66-70—273
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 66-72-68-69—275
Johannes Veerman, United States 72-69-69-66—276
Oliver Fisher, England 70-70-68-69—277
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 71-67-68-71—277
Ernie Els, South Africa 68-70-69-71—278
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 76-65-71-66—278
Benjamin Herbert, France 69-73-65-71—278
Jordan Smith, England 74-68-71-65—278
Andy Sullivan, England 72-70-67-69—278
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 72-72-66-68—278
Ross Fisher, England 72-71-66-70—279
David Lipsky, United States 72-66-67-74—279
Dean Burmester, South Africa 68-70-73-69—280
Nicholas Fung, Malaysia 68-73-69-70—280
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 69-70-73-68—280
Siddikur Rahman, Bangladesh 70-71-68-71—280
Erik van Rooyen, South Africa 71-69-72-68—280
Also
Julian Suri, United States 69-71-63-68—281
Paul Peterson, United States 70-68-73-72—283
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 70-73-71-69—283
Kurt Kitayama, United States 70-71-72-72—285
Jarin Todd, United States 73-71-71-74—289
Micah Lauren Shin, United States 74-70-77-74—295

