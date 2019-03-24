Maybank Championship Leading Scores

Sunday Saujana Golf & Country Club Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Yardage: 7,135; Par: 72 Final x-won on first playoff hole x-Scott Hend, Australia 69-70-67-67—273 Nacho Elvira, Spain 65-72-66-70—273 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 66-72-68-69—275 Johannes Veerman, United States 72-69-69-66—276 Oliver Fisher, England 70-70-68-69—277 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 71-67-68-71—277 Ernie Els, South Africa 68-70-69-71—278 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 76-65-71-66—278 Benjamin Herbert, France 69-73-65-71—278 Jordan Smith, England 74-68-71-65—278 Andy Sullivan, England 72-70-67-69—278 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 72-72-66-68—278 Ross Fisher, England 72-71-66-70—279 David Lipsky, United States 72-66-67-74—279 Dean Burmester, South Africa 68-70-73-69—280 Nicholas Fung, Malaysia 68-73-69-70—280 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 69-70-73-68—280 Siddikur Rahman, Bangladesh 70-71-68-71—280 Erik van Rooyen, South Africa 71-69-72-68—280 Also Julian Suri, United States 69-71-63-68—281 Paul Peterson, United States 70-68-73-72—283 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 70-73-71-69—283 Kurt Kitayama, United States 70-71-72-72—285 Jarin Todd, United States 73-71-71-74—289 Micah Lauren Shin, United States 74-70-77-74—295

