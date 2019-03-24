Maybank Championship Leading Scores

|Sunday
|Saujana Golf & Country Club
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Yardage: 7,135; Par: 72
|Final
|x-won on first playoff hole
|x-Scott Hend, Australia
|69-70-67-67—273
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|65-72-66-70—273
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|66-72-68-69—275
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|72-69-69-66—276
|Oliver Fisher, England
|70-70-68-69—277
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|71-67-68-71—277
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|68-70-69-71—278
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|76-65-71-66—278
|Benjamin Herbert, France
|69-73-65-71—278
|Jordan Smith, England
|74-68-71-65—278
|Andy Sullivan, England
|72-70-67-69—278
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|72-72-66-68—278
|Ross Fisher, England
|72-71-66-70—279
|David Lipsky, United States
|72-66-67-74—279
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|68-70-73-69—280
|Nicholas Fung, Malaysia
|68-73-69-70—280
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|69-70-73-68—280
|Siddikur Rahman, Bangladesh
|70-71-68-71—280
|Erik van Rooyen, South Africa
|71-69-72-68—280
|Also
|Julian Suri, United States
|69-71-63-68—281
|Paul Peterson, United States
|70-68-73-72—283
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|70-73-71-69—283
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|70-71-72-72—285
|Jarin Todd, United States
|73-71-71-74—289
|Micah Lauren Shin, United States
|74-70-77-74—295
