Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McDaniels scores 25 to lift San Diego St. over UNLV 63-55

March 14, 2019 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen McDaniels had 25 points and 14 rebounds as San Diego State topped UNLV 63-55 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Devin Watson had 19 points for San Diego State (20-12). Nathan Mensah added seven rebounds.

Kris Clyburn had 19 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (17-14). Amauri Hardy added 11 points and seven assists. Joel Ntambwe had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.