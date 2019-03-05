Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McDuffie lifts Wichita St. past East Carolina 72-55

March 5, 2019 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Markis McDuffie had 16 points as Wichita State defeated East Carolina 72-55 on Tuesday night.

Asbjorn Midtgaard had 11 points and three blocks for Wichita State (16-13, 9-8 American Athletic Conference). Dexter Dennis added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Isaac Fleming had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates (10-19, 3-14). Shawn Williams added 12 points. Rico Quinton had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. Wichita State defeated East Carolina 65-49 on Feb. 6. Wichita State finishes out the regular season against Tulane on the road on Saturday. East Carolina finishes out the regular season against Connecticut at home on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.