McDuffie lifts Wichita St. past East Carolina 72-55

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Markis McDuffie had 16 points as Wichita State defeated East Carolina 72-55 on Tuesday night.

Asbjorn Midtgaard had 11 points and three blocks for Wichita State (16-13, 9-8 American Athletic Conference). Dexter Dennis added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Isaac Fleming had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates (10-19, 3-14). Shawn Williams added 12 points. Rico Quinton had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. Wichita State defeated East Carolina 65-49 on Feb. 6. Wichita State finishes out the regular season against Tulane on the road on Saturday. East Carolina finishes out the regular season against Connecticut at home on Sunday.

