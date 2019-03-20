Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McDuffie scores 20 to lift Wichita St. over Furman in NIT

March 20, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Markis McDuffie had 20 points as Wichita State topped Furman 76-70 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Jaime Echenique had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wichita State (20-14). Erik Stevenson added 12 points and six rebounds. Asbjorn Midtgaard had 10 rebounds for the visitors.

Matt Rafferty had 27 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Paladins (25-8). Jordan Lyons added 19 points. Clay Mounce had 10 points.

___

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.