McKnight leads UAPB past Grambling 70-66

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Martaveous McKnight scored 21 points and distributed 10 assists and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Grambling 70-66 on Saturday.

McKnight’s 3-pointer with 13:29 left broke a 35-all tie and the Golden Lions (12-17, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led the rest of the way.

Shaun Doss scored 19 for UAPB and Charles Jackson 17 with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks. UAPB held Grambling to 39 percent shooting (21 of 54) and the Tigers missed 12 of 18 3-pointers.

Dallas Polk-Hilliard and Axel Mpoyo each scored 17 for the Tigers and Ivy Smith Jr. scored 16 while handing out 11 assists. Grambling (13-15, 7-8) now has dropped four straight following a four-game win streak.

