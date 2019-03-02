Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McKnight leads UAPB past Grambling 70-66

March 2, 2019 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Martaveous McKnight scored 21 points and distributed 10 assists and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Grambling 70-66 on Saturday.

McKnight’s 3-pointer with 13:29 left broke a 35-all tie and the Golden Lions (12-17, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led the rest of the way.

Shaun Doss scored 19 for UAPB and Charles Jackson 17 with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks. UAPB held Grambling to 39 percent shooting (21 of 54) and the Tigers missed 12 of 18 3-pointers.

Dallas Polk-Hilliard and Axel Mpoyo each scored 17 for the Tigers and Ivy Smith Jr. scored 16 while handing out 11 assists. Grambling (13-15, 7-8) now has dropped four straight following a four-game win streak.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.