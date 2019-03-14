Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
McMurray scores 27, SMU beats Tulsa 74-65 in AAC tourney

March 14, 2019 10:20 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jahmal McMurray had 27 points as SMU defeated Tulsa 74-65 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

McMurray made 9 of 11 foul shots.

Ethan Chargois had 12 points for SMU (15-16). Jarrey Foster added 10 points and eight rebounds. Feron Hunt had seven rebounds for SMU.

Jeriah Horne had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (18-14). DaQuan Jeffries added 15 points. Martins Igbanu had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

