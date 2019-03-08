Men’s Hockey Conference Tournament Glances

|Times EST (through March 9)
|Time EDT (after March 9)
|ATLANTIC HOCKEY ASSOCIATION
|First Round
|(Best-of-3)
|Friday, March 8
Army at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at Niagara, 4:05 p.m.
Army at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)
Canisius at Niagara, 4:05 p.m.
Army at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|(Best-of-3)
|Wednesday, March 13
RIT at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
RIT at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
Lowest-seeded first-round winner at American International, 7:05 p.m.
Second-seeded first-round winner at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
RIT at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m. (if necessary)
Highest-seeded first-round winner at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Lowest-seeded first-round winner at American International, 7:05 p.m.
Second-seeded first-round winner at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Highest-seeded first-round winner at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Lowest-seeded first-round winner at American International, 7:05 p.m.
Second-seeded first-round winner at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Highest-seeded first-round winner at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
|At HarborCenter
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 22
Highest-remaining seed vs. lowest-remaining seed, 4:30 p.m.
Middle two remaining seeds, 7:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 23
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|First Round
|(Best-of-3)
|Friday, March 8
Michigan State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn State, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
|Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)
Michigan at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Saturday, March 16, or Sunday, March 17
Lowest-seeded first-round winner at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.
Second-seeded first-round winner at highest-seeded first-round winner, TBA
|Championship
|Saturday, March 23, or Sunday, March 24
Lower-seeded semifinal winner at higher-seeded semifinal winner, TBA
|ECAC
|First Round
|(Best-of-3)
|Friday, March 8
St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.
|Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)
RPI at Yale, 4 p.m.
Princeton at Brown, 5 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|(Best-of-3)
|Friday, March 15
Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA
Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA
Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA
Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA
|Sunday, March 17 (if necessary)
Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 4 p.m.
Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA
Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA
|At 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 22
Game 1, 4 p.m.
Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 23
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
|WESTERN COLLEGIATE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION
|First Round
|(Best-of-3)
|Friday, March 8
Bemidji State at Lake Superior State, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska at Northern Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
Alabama Huntsville at Minnesota State, 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at Lake Superior State, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska at Northern Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Alabama Huntsville at Minnesota State, 8:07 p.m.
|Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)
Bemidji State at Lake Superior State, 4:07 p.m.
Alaska at Northern Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Alabama Huntsville at Minnesota State, 8:07 p.m.
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-3)
|Friday, March 15
Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA
Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA
Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA
Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA
|Sunday, March 17 (if necessary)
Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA
Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA
|Championship
|Saturday, March 23
|At higher-remaining seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.