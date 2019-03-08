Men’s Hockey Conference Tournament Glances

Times EST (through March 9) Time EDT (after March 9) ATLANTIC HOCKEY ASSOCIATION First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 8

Army 3, Mercyhurst 2, OT

Niagara 5, Canisius 4, 2OT

Robert Morris 1, Holy Cross 0

Saturday, March 9

Canisius at Niagara, 4:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Army at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)

Canisius at Niagara, 4:05 p.m.

Army at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Best-of-3) Wednesday, March 13

RIT at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

RIT at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Lowest-seeded first-round winner at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Second-seeded first-round winner at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m. (if necessary)

Highest-seeded first-round winner at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Lowest-seeded first-round winner at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Second-seeded first-round winner at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Highest-seeded first-round winner at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Lowest-seeded first-round winner at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Second-seeded first-round winner at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Highest-seeded first-round winner at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

At HarborCenter Buffalo, N.Y. Semifinals Friday, March 22

Highest-remaining seed vs. lowest-remaining seed, 4:30 p.m.

Middle two remaining seeds, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 8

Notre Dame 1, Michigan State 0

Minnesota 3, Michigan 2, OT

Wisconsin 4, Penn State 3

Saturday, March 9

Michigan at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)

Michigan at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 16, or Sunday, March 17

Lowest-seeded first-round winner at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.

Second-seeded first-round winner at highest-seeded first-round winner, TBA

Championship Saturday, March 23, or Sunday, March 24

Lower-seeded semifinal winner at higher-seeded semifinal winner, TBA

ECAC First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 8

Dartmouth 3, St. Lawrence 2

Yale 4, RPI 1

Union 4, Colgate 1

Brown 3, Princeton 0

Saturday, March 9

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)

RPI at Yale, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Brown, 5 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Best-of-3) Friday, March 15

Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA

Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA

Saturday, March 16

Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA

Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA

Sunday, March 17 (if necessary)

Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 4 p.m.

Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA

Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA

At 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena Lake Placid, N.Y. Semifinals Friday, March 22

Game 1, 4 p.m.

Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN COLLEGIATE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 8

Lake Superior St. 4, Bemidji State 2

Northern Michigan 5, Alaska 4, 2OT

Bowling Green 3, Michigan Tech 2

Minnesota State 3, Alabama Huntsville 1

Saturday, March 9

Bemidji State at Lake Superior State, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Northern Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alabama Huntsville at Minnesota State, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)

Bemidji State at Lake Superior State, 4:07 p.m.

Alaska at Northern Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alabama Huntsville at Minnesota State, 8:07 p.m.

Semifinals (Best-of-3) Friday, March 15

Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA

Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA

Saturday, March 16

Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA

Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA

Sunday, March 17 (if necessary)

Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA

Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA

Championship Saturday, March 23 At higher-remaining seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.