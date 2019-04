Men’s Hockey Conference Tournament Glances

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT ATLANTIC HOCKEY ASSOCIATION First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 8

Army 3, Mercyhurst 2, OT

Niagara 5, Canisius 4, 2OT

Robert Morris 1, Holy Cross 0

Saturday, March 9

Canisius 4, Niagara 3, OT

Army 5, Mercyhurst 1, Army advances 2-0

Robert Morris 3, Holy Cross 2, Robert Morris advances 2-0

Sunday, March 10

Niagara 2, Canisius 1, Niagara advances 2-1

Quarterfinals (Best-of-3) Wednesday, March 13

Sacred Heart 9, RIT 4

Thursday, March 14

RIT 7, Sacred Heart 3

Friday, March 15

American International 4, Army 0

Bentley 3, Robert Morris 2

RIT 3, Sacred Heart 1, RIT advances 2-1

Niagara 3, Air Force 2, OT

Saturday, March 16

Army 2, American International 1

Robert Morris 2, Bentley 1

Niagara 5, Air Force 4, Niagara advances 2-0

Sunday, March 17

Robert Morris 4, Bentley 3, OT Robert Morris advances 2-1

American International 4, Army 1, American International advances 2-1

At HarborCenter Buffalo, N.Y. Semifinals Friday, March 22

American International 3, Robert Morris 2, OT

Niagara 1, RIT 0, OT

Championship Saturday, March 23

American International 3, Niagara 2, OT

BIG TEN CONFERENCE First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 8

Notre Dame 1, Michigan State 0

Minnesota 3, Michigan 2, OT

Wisconsin 4, Penn State 3

Saturday, March 9

Minnesota 4, Michigan 1, Minnesota advances 2-0

Penn State 6, Wisconsin 2, series tied 1-1

Notre Dame 2, Michigan State 0, Notre Dame advances 2-0

Sunday, March 10

Penn State 4, Wisconsin 3, OT, Penn State advances 2-1

Semifinals Saturday, March 16

Notre Dame 2, Minnesota 1, OT

Sunday, March 17

Penn State 5, Ohio State 1

Championship Saturday, March 23

Notre Dame 3, Penn State 2

ECAC First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 8

Dartmouth 3, St. Lawrence 2

Yale 4, RPI 1

Union 4, Colgate 1

Brown 3, Princeton 0

Saturday, March 9

St. Lawrence 3, Dartmouth 2, OT

Yale 4, RPI 0, Yales advances 2-0

Union 4, Colgate 0, Union advances 2-0

Brown 4, Princeton 2, Brown advances 2-0

Sunday, March 10

Dartmouth 8, St. Lawrence 0, Dartmouth advances 2-1

Quarterfinals (Best-of-3) Friday, March 15

Harvard 3, Dartmouth 1

Brown 2, Quinnipiac 1, OT

Clarkson 3, Yale 1

Union 3, Cornell 2

Saturday, March 16

Harvard 4, Dartmouth 3, OT, Harvard advances 2-0

Brown 4, Quinnipiac 3, Brown advances 2-0

Clarkson 5, Yale 2, Clarkson advances 2-0

Cornell 4, Union 0

Sunday, March 17

Cornell 4, Union 2, Cornell advances 2-1

At 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena Lake Placid, N.Y. Semifinals Friday, March 22

Cornell 6, Brown 0

Clarkson 5, Harvard 2

Championship Saturday, March 23

Clarkson 3, Cornell 2, OT

HOCKEY EAST First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 15

Northeastern 2, Maine 1, OT

Providence 5, Boston College 4, OT

UMass 5, New Hampshire 4, 2OT

Boston University 3, UMass Lowell 0

Saturday, March 16

Northeastern 2, Maine 1, Northeastern advances 2-0

Boston College 4, Providence 3, OT

UMass 6, New Hampshire 0, UMass advances 2-0

UMass Lowell 6, Boston University 4

Sunday, March 17

Boston University 4, UMass Lowell 1, BU advances 2-1

Boston College 2, Providence 1, BC advances 2-1

At TD Garden Boston Semifinals Friday, March 22

Northeastern 2, Boston University 1, OT

Boston College 3, UMass 0

Championship Saturday, March 23

Northeastern 3, Boston College 2

NATIONAL COLLEGIATE HOCKEY CONFERENCE First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 15

St. Cloud State 5, Miami 2

Minnesota Duluth 2, Omaha 1, OT

Denver 2, North Dakota 0

Saturday, March 16

Colorado College 2, Western Michigan 1

St. Cloud St. 6, Miami 3, St. Cloud State advances 2-0

Minnesota Duluth 4, Omaha 1, UMD advances 2-0

Denver 4, North Dakota 2, Denver advances 2-0

Sunday, March 17

Western Michigan 5, Colorado College 2

Monday, March 18

Colorado College 3, Western Michigan 2, Colorado Coll. advances 2-1

At Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, Minn. Semifinals Friday, March 22

St. Cloud State 5, Colorado College 2

Minnesota Duluth 3, Denver 0

Championship Saturday, March 23

Minnesota Duluth 3, St. Cloud State 2, 2OT

Third Place

Denver 6, Colorado College 1

WESTERN COLLEGIATE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 8

Lake Superior State 4, Bemidji State 2

Northern Michigan 5, Alaska 4, 2OT

Bowling Green 3, Michigan Tech 2

Minnesota State 3, Alabama Huntsville 1

Saturday, March 9

Lake Superior State 3, Bemidji State 1, LSSU advances 2-0

Northern Michigan 4, Alaska 3, NMU advances 2-0

Bowling Green 6, Michigan Tech 2, BGSU advances 2-0

Minnesota State 4, Alabama Huntsville 1, MSU advances 2-0

Semifinals (Best-of-3) Friday, March 15

Bowling Green 6, Northern Michigan 1

Minnesota State 2, Lake Superior State 1

Saturday, March 16

Bowling Green 2, Northern Michigan 1, 2OT, Bowling Green advances 2-0

Minnesota State 2, Lake Superior State 0, Minnesota State advances 2-0

Championship Saturday, March 23 At Mankato, Minn.

Minnesota State 3, Bowling Green 2, OT

