Men’s Hockey Conference Tournament Glances

Times EST (through March 9) Time EDT (after March 9) ATLANTIC HOCKEY ASSOCIATION First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 8

Army 3, Mercyhurst 2, OT

Niagara 5, Canisius 4, 2OT

Robert Morris 1, Holy Cross 0

Saturday, March 9

Canisius 4, Niagara 3, OT, series tied 1-1

Army 5, Mercyhurst 1, Army advances 2-0

Robert Morris 3, Holy Cross 2, Robert Morris advances 2-0

Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)

Canisius at Niagara, 4:05 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Best-of-3) Wednesday, March 13

RIT at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

RIT at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Lowest-seeded first-round winner at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Second-seeded first-round winner at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m. (if necessary)

Highest-seeded first-round winner at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Lowest-seeded first-round winner at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Second-seeded first-round winner at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Highest-seeded first-round winner at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Lowest-seeded first-round winner at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Second-seeded first-round winner at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Highest-seeded first-round winner at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

At HarborCenter Buffalo, N.Y. Semifinals Friday, March 22

Highest-remaining seed vs. lowest-remaining seed, 4:30 p.m.

Middle two remaining seeds, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 8

Notre Dame 1, Michigan State 0

Minnesota 3, Michigan 2, OT

Wisconsin 4, Penn State 3

Saturday, March 9

Minnesota 4, Michigan 1, Minnesota advances 2-0

Penn St. 6, Wisconsin 2, series tied 1-1

Notre Dame 2, Michigan State 0, Notre Dame advances 2-0

Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)

Wisconsin at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 16, or Sunday, March 17

Lowest-seeded first-round winner at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.

Second-seeded first-round winner at highest-seeded first-round winner, TBA

Championship Saturday, March 23, or Sunday, March 24

Lower-seeded semifinal winner at higher-seeded semifinal winner, TBA

ECAC First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 8

Dartmouth 3, St. Lawrence 2

Yale 4, RPI 1

Union 4, Colgate 1

Brown 3, Princeton 0

Saturday, March 9

St. Lawrence 3, Dartmouth 2, OT, series tied 1-1

Yale 4, RPI 0, Yales advances 2-0

Union 4, Colgate 0, Union advances 2-0

Brown 4, Princeton 2, Brown advances 2-0

Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Best-of-3) Friday, March 15

Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA

Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA

Saturday, March 16

Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA

Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA

Sunday, March 17 (if necessary)

Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 4 p.m.

Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA

Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA

At 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena Lake Placid, N.Y. Semifinals Friday, March 22

Game 1, 4 p.m.

Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN COLLEGIATE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 8

Lake Superior St. 4, Bemidji State 2

Northern Michigan 5, Alaska 4, 2OT

Bowling Green 3, Michigan Tech 2

Minnesota State 3, Alabama Huntsville 1

Saturday, March 9

Lake Superior St. 3, Bemidji State 1, Lake Superior St. advances 2-0

Northern Michigan 4, Alaska 3, N. Michigan advances 2-0

Bowling Green 6, Michigan Tech 2, Bowling Green advances 2-0

Minnesota State 4, Alabama Huntsville 1, Minnesota St. advances 2-0

Semifinals (Best-of-3) Friday, March 15

Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA

Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA

Saturday, March 16

Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA

Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA

Sunday, March 17 (if necessary)

Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA

Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA

Championship Saturday, March 23 At higher-remaining seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

