Men’s Hockey Conference Tournament Glances

|Times EST (through March 9)
|Time EDT (after March 9)
|ATLANTIC HOCKEY ASSOCIATION
|First Round
|(Best-of-3)
|Friday, March 8
Army 3, Mercyhurst 2, OT
Niagara 5, Canisius 4, 2OT
Robert Morris 1, Holy Cross 0
Canisius 4, Niagara 3, OT, series tied 1-1
Army 5, Mercyhurst 1, Army advances 2-0
Robert Morris 3, Holy Cross 2, Robert Morris advances 2-0
|Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)
Canisius at Niagara, 4:05 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|(Best-of-3)
|Wednesday, March 13
RIT at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
Lowest-seeded first-round winner at American International, 7:05 p.m.
Second-seeded first-round winner at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Highest-seeded first-round winner at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
|At HarborCenter
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 22
Highest-remaining seed vs. lowest-remaining seed, 4:30 p.m.
Middle two remaining seeds, 7:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 23
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|First Round
|(Best-of-3)
|Friday, March 8
Notre Dame 1, Michigan State 0
Minnesota 3, Michigan 2, OT
Wisconsin 4, Penn State 3
Minnesota 4, Michigan 1, Minnesota advances 2-0
Penn St. 6, Wisconsin 2, series tied 1-1
Notre Dame 2, Michigan State 0, Notre Dame advances 2-0
|Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)
Wisconsin at Penn State, 6 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Saturday, March 16, or Sunday, March 17
Lowest-seeded first-round winner at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.
Second-seeded first-round winner at highest-seeded first-round winner, TBA
|Championship
|Saturday, March 23, or Sunday, March 24
Lower-seeded semifinal winner at higher-seeded semifinal winner, TBA
|ECAC
|First Round
|(Best-of-3)
|Friday, March 8
Dartmouth 3, St. Lawrence 2
Yale 4, RPI 1
Union 4, Colgate 1
Brown 3, Princeton 0
St. Lawrence 3, Dartmouth 2, OT, series tied 1-1
Yale 4, RPI 0, Yales advances 2-0
Union 4, Colgate 0, Union advances 2-0
Brown 4, Princeton 2, Brown advances 2-0
|Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)
St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|(Best-of-3)
|Friday, March 15
Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA
Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA
|Sunday, March 17 (if necessary)
Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 4 p.m.
Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA
Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA
|At 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 22
Game 1, 4 p.m.
Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 23
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
|WESTERN COLLEGIATE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION
|First Round
|(Best-of-3)
|Friday, March 8
Lake Superior St. 4, Bemidji State 2
Northern Michigan 5, Alaska 4, 2OT
Bowling Green 3, Michigan Tech 2
Minnesota State 3, Alabama Huntsville 1
Lake Superior St. 3, Bemidji State 1, Lake Superior St. advances 2-0
Northern Michigan 4, Alaska 3, N. Michigan advances 2-0
Bowling Green 6, Michigan Tech 2, Bowling Green advances 2-0
Minnesota State 4, Alabama Huntsville 1, Minnesota St. advances 2-0
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-3)
|Friday, March 15
Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA
Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA
|Sunday, March 17 (if necessary)
|Championship
|Saturday, March 23
|At higher-remaining seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
