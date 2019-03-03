Listen Live Sports

Men’s Hockey Conference Tournament Glances

March 3, 2019 11:53 am
 
Times EST (through March 9)
Time EDT (after March 9)
AHC
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 8

Army at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara, TBA

Holy Cross at Robert Morris, TBA

Saturday, March 9

Army at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara, TBA

Holy Cross at Robert Morris, TBA

Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)

Army at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara, TBA

Holy Cross at Robert Morris, TBA

Quarterfinals
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 15

Lowest-seeded first-round at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Second-seeded first-round seed at Bentley, TBA

Highest-seeded first-round winner at Air Force, TBA

RIT at Sacred Heart, TBA

Saturday, March 16

Lowest-seeded first-round at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Second-seeded first-round seed at Bentley, TBA

Highest-seeded first-round winner at Air Force, TBA

RIT at Sacred Heart, TBA

Sunday, March 17

Lowest-seeded first-round at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Second-seeded first-round seed at Bentley, TBA

Highest-seeded first-round winner at Air Force, TBA

RIT at Sacred Heart, TBA

At HarborCenter
Buffalo, N.Y.
Semifinals
Friday, March 22

Highest-remaining seed vs. lowest-remaining seed, 4:30 p.m.

Middle two remaining seeds, 7:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 8

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Michigan at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)

Michigan at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Semifinals
Saturday, March 16, or Sunday, March 17

Lowest-seeded first-round winner at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.

Second-seeded first-round winner at highest-seeded first-round winner, TBA

Championship
Saturday, March 23, or Sunday, March 24

Lower-seeded semifinal winner at higher-seeded semifinal winner

ECAC
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 8

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)

RPI at Yale, 4 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Brown, TBA

Quarterfinals
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 15

Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA

Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA

Saturday, March 16

Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA

Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA

Sunday, March 17 (if necessary)

Dartmouth-St. Lawrence winner at Harvard, 4 p.m.

Brown-Princeton winner at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Yale-RPI winner at Clarkson, TBA

Union-Colgate winner at Cornell, TBA

At 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena
Lake Placid, N.Y.
Semifinals
Friday, March 22

Game 1, 4 p.m.

Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

WCHA
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 8

Bemidji State at Lake Superior State, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Northern Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Alabama Huntsville at Minnesota State, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Bemidji State at Lake Superior State, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Northern Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alabama Huntsville at Minnesota State, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 (if necessary)

Bemidji State at Lake Superior State, 4:07 p.m.

Alaska at Northern Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alabama Huntsville at Minnesota State, 8:07 p.m.

Semifinals
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 15

Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA

Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA

Saturday, March 16

Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA

Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA

Sunday, March 17 (if necessary)

Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, TBA

Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA

Championship
Saturday, March 23
At higher-remaining seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

