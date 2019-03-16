Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Men’s NCAA tournament returns to Hartford after 21 years

March 16, 2019 3:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The NCAA men’s Division I Basketball Tournament is coming back to Hartford for the first time in 21 years.

The XL Center will host eight teams for games on Thursday and Saturday, with practices open to the public on Wednesday and Friday.

City officials expect the event to pump an estimated $7.7 million into the local economy.

The city will learn Sunday which teams are headed to Hartford.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Connecticut also is expected to host the first two rounds of the women’s tournament, which is played at the home arena of the highest seeds.

UConn is expected to be the top seed in the Albany Regional, when those brackets are revealed on Monday. Those games will be played at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.