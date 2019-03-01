Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mercurius carries Florida Gulf Coast past Jacksonville 77-74

March 1, 2019 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dinero Mercurius registered 12 points as Florida Gulf Coast narrowly defeated Jacksonville 77-74 on Friday night.

Mercurius made a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left and Jacksonville’s JD Notae missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Schadrac Casimir had 11 points and six assists for Florida Gulf Coast (14-17, 9-7 Atlantic Sun Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Troy Baxter Jr. added 10 points. Zach Scott had six rebounds for the visiting team.

Notae had 29 points for the Dolphins (12-19, 5-11), who have now lost four straight games. Dave Bell added 11 points and three blocks. Jalyn Hinton had 11 points.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Dolphins this season. Florida Gulf Coast defeated Jacksonville 73-60 on Feb. 2. The Eagles and the Dolphins next take the floor in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.