Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Merrill’s 23 lifts Utah St. over Lobos 91-83 in MWC tourney

March 15, 2019 12:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sam Merrill had 23 points as Utah State beat New Mexico 91-83 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Merrill shot 11 for 12 from the foul line. He added nine assists.

Neemias Queta had 16 points and six blocks for Utah State (26-6). Justin Bean added 14 points and 15 rebounds. Diogo Brito had 14 points for Utah State.

Vance Jackson had 25 points for the Lobos (14-18). Corey Manigault added 16 points. Anthony Mathis had 14 points and five steals.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.