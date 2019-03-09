Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 10, Red Sox 2

March 9, 2019 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Nimmo cf 4 1 2 2 Bnntndi lf 3 0 1 1
T.Tebow lf 1 0 0 0 Centeno c 1 0 1 0
Broxton lf 3 0 1 0 M.Betts cf 3 0 0 0
Bra.Lee rf 2 0 1 2 B.Dlbec 3b 1 0 0 0
Espnosa 2b 5 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 3 0 1 0
P.Alnso 1b 4 1 2 1 Matheny cf 1 0 0 0
Pizzano pr 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez rf 3 0 0 0
J.Davis 3b 4 1 3 0 Strgeon rf 1 0 0 0
Alcntra 3b 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 2 0 0 0
To.Nido c 4 1 1 0 B.Brntz lf 2 0 0 0
Herrera 2b 1 0 0 0 Pedroia 2b 1 0 0 0
Liriano dh 3 3 2 0 D L Grr 2b 3 0 0 0
Gllorme ss 2 2 2 1 Mreland 1b 2 0 1 0
R.Davis rf 3 1 1 2 S.Trvis pr 1 1 0 0
Swihart c 2 1 1 1
Chatham ss 1 0 0 0
Vazquez dh 3 0 2 0
Totals 38 10 15 8 Totals 33 2 7 2
New York 001 033 030—10
Boston 000 020 000—2

DP_New York 2, Boston 0. LOB_New York 5, Boston 4. 2B_Liriano (1), Guillorme (2), Davis (3), Moreland (1), Vazquez (1). 3B_Nimmo (1), Devers (1). HR_Alonso (3). SF_Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Wheeler W, 1-1 4 1 0 0 0 3
Dowdy BS, 0-2 1 4 2 2 0 0
Bashlor 2 1 0 0 0 1
Rhame 1 1 0 0 0 2
Peterson S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Rodriguez L, 1-1 4 3 1 1 1 3
Barnes 1 4 3 3 0 1
Thornburg 1 4 3 3 0 1
Taylor 2 4 3 3 1 2
Tapia BS, 0-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Barnes, Thornburg.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Sean Barber.

Advertisement

T_2:36. A_9,625

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Successfully Doing Business with...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.