Mets 11, Nationals 8

March 30, 2019 5:48 pm
 
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 1 0 0
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 4 1 1 0
P.Alnso 1b 4 1 3 2 Rendon 3b 4 2 2 1
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Soto lf 5 1 3 2
S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 4 0 1 3
Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 0 0 1
Cano 2b 5 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0
Cnforto rf 5 2 2 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 4 3 2 2 Difo 2b 0 0 0 0
McNeil lf 5 2 4 2 Strsbrg p 2 0 0 0
A.Rsrio ss 4 1 1 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0
J..Dvis 3b 5 1 1 2 Noll ph 1 0 0 0
Syndrgr p 2 1 0 0 Rsnthal p 0 0 0 0
J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0
Broxton ph 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
Do.Smth ph-1b 2 0 1 2 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Stvnson ph 0 1 0 0
V.Rbles cf 4 2 2 1
Totals 40 11 14 10 Totals 36 8 9 8
New York 310 000 043—11
Washington 102 001 004— 8

E_V.Robles (1), Cano (1), J..Davis (1). LOB_New York 8, Washington 7. 2B_P.Alonso 2 (2), W.Ramos (1), McNeil (1), T.Turner (1), Rendon (1), Soto (1), Zimmerman (1). 3B_McNeil (1). HR_V.Robles (1). SB_Soto (1). SF_Suzuki (1). S_Nimmo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Syndergaard 6 7 4 4 0 7
Wilson W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Familia 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Lugo H,2 1 1 4 0 2 2
Diaz S,2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Strasburg 6 7 4 4 2 8
Sipp 1 0 0 0 1 1
Rosenthal L,0-1 0 3 4 4 1 0
Barraclough 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Grace 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Suero 1 2 2 2 1 1

Rosenthal pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Syndergaard (Eaton), by Lugo (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:50. A_33,765 (41,313).

