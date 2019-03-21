Mets 6, Marlins 0

|Miami
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Y.Rvera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Prado 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ro.Cano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Andrson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|d’Arnud c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Berti cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O’Brien rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.McNil lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Gerrero rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gomez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Rosario ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Glloway lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|St.Matz sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Cstillo c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|We.Chen sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|New York
|050
|000
|10x—6
E_Davis (1). LOB_Miami 12, New York 5. 2B_Prado (4), Ramirez (2), Ramos (1). HR_Nimmo 2 (2), Conforto (1). SB_Alcantara (1), Broxton (1). CS_Rojas (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Chen L, 0-2
|5
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Guerrero
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Conley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Steckenrider
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Matz W, 3-2
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bashlor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Rourke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Caminero
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Coleman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Chen (Rosario), Matz (Anderson).
WP_Chen, O’Rourke.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:49. A_6,373
