Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 6, Marlins 0

March 21, 2019 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Rojas 2b 4 0 1 0 B.Nimmo cf 4 2 2 4
Y.Rvera ph 1 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 4 0 1 0
M.Prado 1b 3 0 2 0 Ro.Cano 2b 3 0 0 0
Machado 2b 1 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 1 2 0
Andrson 3b 2 0 1 0 d’Arnud c 1 0 0 0
Alvarez 1b 1 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 2 1 1 2
Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 Broxton rf 2 0 1 0
J.Berti cf 1 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 4 0 1 0
O’Brien rf 3 0 0 0 J.McNil lf 2 1 1 0
Gerrero rf 0 0 0 0 C.Gomez lf 2 0 0 0
Ramirez lf 3 0 2 0 Rosario ss 2 1 0 0
Glloway lf 1 0 0 0 St.Matz sp 2 0 0 0
J.Rddle ss 3 0 0 0 Lagares ph 1 0 0 0
Marrero ss 1 0 0 0
Holaday c 3 0 0 0
Cstillo c 0 0 0 0
We.Chen sp 2 0 0 0
Herrera ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 32 6 9 6
Miami 000 000 000—0
New York 050 000 10x—6

E_Davis (1). LOB_Miami 12, New York 5. 2B_Prado (4), Ramirez (2), Ramos (1). HR_Nimmo 2 (2), Conforto (1). SB_Alcantara (1), Broxton (1). CS_Rojas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Chen L, 0-2 5 7 5 5 0 3
Guerrero 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider 1 1 1 1 1 2
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Matz W, 3-2 5 6 0 0 0 3
Bashlor 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 0
O’Rourke 1 0 0 0 2 0
Caminero 2-3 0 0 0 3 1
Coleman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Chen (Rosario), Matz (Anderson).

WP_Chen, O’Rourke.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Shane Livensparger.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

T_2:49. A_6,373

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.