Mets 6, Marlins 0

Miami New York ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Rojas 2b 4 0 1 0 B.Nimmo cf 4 2 2 4 Y.Rvera ph 1 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 4 0 1 0 M.Prado 1b 3 0 2 0 Ro.Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 Machado 2b 1 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 1 2 0 Andrson 3b 2 0 1 0 d’Arnud c 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 1b 1 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 2 1 1 2 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 Broxton rf 2 0 1 0 J.Berti cf 1 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 O’Brien rf 3 0 0 0 J.McNil lf 2 1 1 0 Gerrero rf 0 0 0 0 C.Gomez lf 2 0 0 0 Ramirez lf 3 0 2 0 Rosario ss 2 1 0 0 Glloway lf 1 0 0 0 St.Matz sp 2 0 0 0 J.Rddle ss 3 0 0 0 Lagares ph 1 0 0 0 Marrero ss 1 0 0 0 Holaday c 3 0 0 0 Cstillo c 0 0 0 0 We.Chen sp 2 0 0 0 Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 32 6 9 6

Miami 000 000 000—0 New York 050 000 10x—6

E_Davis (1). LOB_Miami 12, New York 5. 2B_Prado (4), Ramirez (2), Ramos (1). HR_Nimmo 2 (2), Conforto (1). SB_Alcantara (1), Broxton (1). CS_Rojas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Chen L, 0-2 5 7 5 5 0 3 Guerrero 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Steckenrider 1 1 1 1 1 2 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 New York Matz W, 3-2 5 6 0 0 0 3 Bashlor 1 0 0 0 0 1 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 0 O’Rourke 1 0 0 0 2 0 Caminero 2-3 0 0 0 3 1 Coleman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Chen (Rosario), Matz (Anderson).

WP_Chen, O’Rourke.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:49. A_6,373

