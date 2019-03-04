Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 7, Astros 4

March 4, 2019 6:19 pm
 
< a min read
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
R.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 Sprnger rf 3 1 1 1
Lagares cf 3 0 1 0 S.Wrenn rf 2 0 0 0
Dirocie cf 2 0 0 0 J.Altve 2b 3 0 2 0
d’Arnud dh 3 1 2 0 De Goti pr 2 1 1 0
Sanchez ph 0 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 2 2
Muricio pr 0 1 0 0 M.Serra 3b 1 0 0 0
P.Alnso 1b 3 1 2 1 C.Crrea dh 2 0 0 0
Winaker 1b 1 1 1 0 Ritchie ph 2 0 1 0
G.Blnco rf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0
Liriano rf 0 0 0 1 T.Jones 1b 2 0 0 0
Hchvrra ss 3 0 0 0 Reddick lf 0 0 0 0
L.Crpio 2b 1 1 1 1 Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0
To.Nido c 2 0 1 0 Al.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0
C.Plaia c 2 0 1 1 J.Arauz ss 0 0 0 0
Herrera 2b 2 0 1 0 To.Kemp cf 2 0 1 0
Espnosa 2b 2 1 0 0 C.Julks rf 2 0 0 0
Thmpson 3b 3 1 1 2 G.Stbbs c 3 1 1 1
Bohanek 3b 1 0 0 0 Qintana c 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 11 6 Totals 36 4 9 4
New York 000 101 230—7
Houston 100 020 100—4

E_Wrenn (1), Jones (1), Alvarez (1). DP_New York 1, Houston 0. LOB_New York 4, Houston 7. 2B_d’Arnaud (1), Alonso (2), Carpio (1), Nido (1). HR_Alonso (2), Thompson (2), Springer (1), Bregman (1), Stubbs (1). CS_Lagares (1). SF_Liriano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Oswalt 2 1-3 4 1 1 0 3
Torres S, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lockett 3 2 2 2 0 3
Sewald W, 1-0 BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
O’Rourke H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 3
Peterson S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Armenteros 3 2 0 0 0 1
Harris BS, 0-1 1 3 1 0 0 2
Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hernandez BS, 0-1 2 2 3 1 0 3
Hartman L, 0-1 BS, 0-2 1 3 3 3 1 0
Emanuel 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Oswalt (Reddick).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Jerry Meals; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Javerro January.

T_2:42. A_2,483

