Mets 8, Nationals 4

Washington New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Stvnson lf 1 1 1 0 B.Nimmo lf 2 1 1 0 N.Banks ph 2 0 0 0 Broxton pr 1 1 0 0 O.Abreu ph 1 0 0 0 J.McNil 3b 3 1 1 4 Wi.Difo cf 1 0 0 0 Ro.Cano 2b 3 0 2 0 Cowgill cf 3 0 1 0 J.Frnco pr 0 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 2 1 1 3 P.Alnso dh 4 1 1 0 Mrmljos 1b 3 0 1 0 Cnforto rf 3 0 2 1 Kieboom ss 3 0 0 0 Cnsegra pr 1 1 0 0 Srdinas ss 1 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 1 0 1 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 1 0 Sanchez c 3 1 0 0 Gnzalez 2b 1 0 1 0 Rosario ss 2 0 0 0 Kieboom c 2 0 0 0 Gllorme ss 1 0 0 0 T.Gshue c 1 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Kller rf 3 0 1 0 Lagares cf 3 1 1 1 Collier rf 1 0 0 0 Q.Brdey pr 1 1 0 0 Dickson dh 3 1 2 0 Sndberg pr 1 0 0 0 Dr.Ward 3b 1 1 1 1 Dvidson ph 2 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 32 8 9 6

Washington 003 100 000—4 New York 201 014 00x—8

E_Sardinas (1), Gonzalez (1). DP_Washington 3, New York 2. 2B_Cowgill (1), Marmolejos (1), Ward (1), McNeil (1). 3B_Nimmo (3), Alonso (1). HR_Adams (5), Lagares (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Ross 5 7 4 4 2 3 Guilbeau L, 0-1 2-3 2 4 0 1 1 Bacus 1 0 0 0 0 0 Baez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Self 1 0 0 0 0 3 New York Peterson 2 2 0 0 1 1 Woods-Richardson BS, 0-1 1 1 3 3 2 1 Lee W, 1-0 4 6 1 1 0 2 Coleman 2 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_by_Bacus (Franco).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Richard Riley.

T_2:51. A_7,031

