Mets 8, Nationals 4

March 24, 2019 4:10 pm
 
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Stvnson lf 1 1 1 0 B.Nimmo lf 2 1 1 0
N.Banks ph 2 0 0 0 Broxton pr 1 1 0 0
O.Abreu ph 1 0 0 0 J.McNil 3b 3 1 1 4
Wi.Difo cf 1 0 0 0 Ro.Cano 2b 3 0 2 0
Cowgill cf 3 0 1 0 J.Frnco pr 0 0 0 0
M.Adams 1b 2 1 1 3 P.Alnso dh 4 1 1 0
Mrmljos 1b 3 0 1 0 Cnforto rf 3 0 2 1
Kieboom ss 3 0 0 0 Cnsegra pr 1 1 0 0
Srdinas ss 1 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 1 0 1 0
Sanchez 2b 2 0 1 0 Sanchez c 3 1 0 0
Gnzalez 2b 1 0 1 0 Rosario ss 2 0 0 0
Kieboom c 2 0 0 0 Gllorme ss 1 0 0 0
T.Gshue c 1 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 4 0 0 0
A.Kller rf 3 0 1 0 Lagares cf 3 1 1 1
Collier rf 1 0 0 0 Q.Brdey pr 1 1 0 0
Dickson dh 3 1 2 0
Sndberg pr 1 0 0 0
Dr.Ward 3b 1 1 1 1
Dvidson ph 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 32 8 9 6
Washington 003 100 000—4
New York 201 014 00x—8

E_Sardinas (1), Gonzalez (1). DP_Washington 3, New York 2. 2B_Cowgill (1), Marmolejos (1), Ward (1), McNeil (1). 3B_Nimmo (3), Alonso (1). HR_Adams (5), Lagares (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Ross 5 7 4 4 2 3
Guilbeau L, 0-1 2-3 2 4 0 1 1
Bacus 1 0 0 0 0 0
Baez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Self 1 0 0 0 0 3
New York
Peterson 2 2 0 0 1 1
Woods-Richardson BS, 0-1 1 1 3 3 2 1
Lee W, 1-0 4 6 1 1 0 2
Coleman 2 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_by_Bacus (Franco).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Richard Riley.

T_2:51. A_7,031

