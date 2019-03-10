Mets 9, Cardinals 1

|St. Louis
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Crpnter 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Nimmo lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Schrock 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Tebow lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|P.DJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.McNil 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Gldhmdt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Herrera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Hurst ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Cano 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|O’Neill cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Espnosa 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|O’Keefe c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Liriano rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Munoz rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ko.Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Knizner dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Godoy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Carlson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Davis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|G.Blnco cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Rosario ss
|1
|2
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|Hchvrra ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|33
|9
|13
|9
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010—1
|New York
|041
|200
|11x—9
DP_St. Louis 1, New York 2. LOB_St. Louis 4, New York 8. 2B_Cano (1), Conforto (1). 3B_Lagares (1). HR_Carlson (1), McNeil (1), d’Arnaud (1), Rosario (1). SB_McNeil (1), Rosario (1). CS_Nimmo (1). SF_Nimmo (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Gomber L, 0-0
|2 1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Layne
|BS, 0-0
|1 1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Beck
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cecil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Meisinger S, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cervenka
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|New York
|Matz W, 0-0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Zamora
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gsellman
|BS, 0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Oswalt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Layne (Herrera), Cecil (Rosario).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:48. A_7,010
