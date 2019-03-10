Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 9, Cardinals 1

March 10, 2019 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
St. Louis New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crpnter 3b 3 0 1 0 B.Nimmo lf 1 0 0 1
Schrock 3b 1 0 0 0 T.Tebow lf 1 0 1 0
P.DJong ss 4 0 0 0 J.McNil 3b 3 1 2 1
Gldhmdt 1b 3 0 1 0 Herrera 3b 0 0 0 0
S.Hurst ph 1 0 0 0 Ro.Cano 2b 3 0 2 1
O’Neill cf 4 0 1 0 Espnosa 2b 2 0 0 0
Wieters c 2 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 4 1 1 0
O’Keefe c 1 0 0 0 Liriano rf 1 0 1 1
Y.Munoz rf 3 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 2 0 0 0
Ko.Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 2 1 1 1
Knizner dh 2 0 0 0 P.Alnso dh 3 1 1 0
J.Godoy ph 1 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 3 1 1 1
Carlson lf 3 1 1 1 J.Davis 1b 1 0 0 0
Lagares cf 3 1 1 0
G.Blnco cf 1 0 0 0
Rosario ss 1 2 1 3
Hchvrra ss 2 1 1 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 33 9 13 9
St. Louis 000 000 010—1
New York 041 200 11x—9

DP_St. Louis 1, New York 2. LOB_St. Louis 4, New York 8. 2B_Cano (1), Conforto (1). 3B_Lagares (1). HR_Carlson (1), McNeil (1), d’Arnaud (1), Rosario (1). SB_McNeil (1), Rosario (1). CS_Nimmo (1). SF_Nimmo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Gomber L, 0-0 2 1-3 6 5 5 2 1
Layne BS, 0-0 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Beck 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cecil 1 0 0 0 1 1
Meisinger S, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Cervenka 1 3 1 1 1 1
New York
Matz W, 0-0 4 3 0 0 1 2
Zamora 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gsellman BS, 0-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 2
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz 1 1 1 1 0 1
Oswalt 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Layne (Herrera), Cecil (Rosario).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:48. A_7,010

