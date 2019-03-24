Listen Live Sports

Miami Open Results

March 24, 2019 5:25 pm
 
Sunday
At Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Purse: ATP, $8.36 million (Masters 1000);
WTA, $9.04 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Third Round

John Isner (7), United States, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Roberto Bautista Agut (22), Spain, def. Fabio Fognini (15), Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Kyle Edmund (19), Britain, def. Milos Raonic (12), Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

Nikoloz Basilashvili (17), Georgia, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Women
Third Round

Wang Yafan, China, def. Danielle Collins (25), United States, 7-5, 6-1.

Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 5-7, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Anastasija Sevastova (11), Latvia, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles
Men
First Round

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Feliciano and Marc Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-3.

Second Round

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (4), Colombia, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Nikola Mektic (7), Croatia, 6-1, 6-2.

Women
Second Round

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Raluca Olaru, Romania, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Heather Watson, Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Alexandra Panova, Russia, 6-3, 1-6, 10-7.

