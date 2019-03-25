Listen Live Sports

Miami Open Results

March 25, 2019 5:22 pm
 
Monday
At Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Purse: ATP, $8.36 million (Masters 1000);
WTA, $9.04 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Third Round

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (24), Bulgaria, 7-5, 7-5.

Kevin Anderson (6), South Africa, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Roger Federer (4), Switzerland, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-3.

Women
Fourth Round

Ashleigh Barty (12), Australia, def. Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Petra Kvitova (3), Czech Republic, def. Caroline Garcia (19), France, 6-3, 6-3.

Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 6-1, 2-0 retired.

Doubles
Men
Second Round

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (5), Croatia, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-1, 6-1.

Women x Second Round

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, 6-3, 3-6, 15-13.

