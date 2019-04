Miami Open Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Fla. Purse: ATP, $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Fourth Round

John Isner (7), United States, def. Kyle Edmund (19), Britain, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (17), Georgia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Borna Coric (11), Croatia, def. Nick Kyrgios (27), Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Roberto Bautista Agut (22), Spain, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Kevin Anderson (6), South Africa, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-5, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe (28), United States, def. David Goffin (18), Belgium, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Women Quarterfinals

Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, def. Hsieh Su-wei (27), Taiwan, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Asheigh Barty (12), Australia, def. Petra Kvitova (3), Czech Republic, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles Women Second Round

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Abigail Spears, United States, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, and Simona Halep, Romania, 1-6, 7-5, 10-8.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 10-3.

Quarterfinals

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

