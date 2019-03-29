Miami Open Results

Friday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Fla. Purse: ATP, $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Semifinals

John Isner (7), United States, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Doubles Men Semifinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-8.

Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, 7-6 (7), 6-7 (8), 14-12.

Women Semifinals

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

