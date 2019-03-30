Listen Live Sports

Miami Open Results

March 30, 2019 5:10 pm
 
Saturday
At Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Purse: ATP, $8.36 million (Masters 1000);
WTA, $9.04 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Women
Championship

Ashleigh Barty (12), Australia, def. Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Doubles
Men
Championship

Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 7-5, 7-6 (8).

