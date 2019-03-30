Miami Open Results

Saturday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Fla. Purse: ATP, $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Women Championship

Ashleigh Barty (12), Australia, def. Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Doubles Men Championship

Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 7-5, 7-6 (8).

