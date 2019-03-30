Miami Open Results

|Saturday
|At Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|Purse: ATP, $8.36 million (Masters 1000);
|WTA, $9.04 million (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Women
|Championship
Ashleigh Barty (12), Australia, def. Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 7-5, 7-6 (8).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.