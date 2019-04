Miami Open Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Fla. Purse: ATP, $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-7 (1), 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-4, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Maxi Marterer, Germany, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-0, 3-2 retired.

Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 6-1.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Benoit Paire, France, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Tseng Chun Hsin, Taiwan, 6-4, 7-5.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Dan Evans, Britain, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-2, 6-0.

Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4).

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-2, 7-5.

David Ferrer, Spain, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Women First Round

Alison Riske, United States, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-2, 6-2.

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, def. Sachia Vickery, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Venus Williams, United States, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 7-5, 6-3.

Whitney Osuigwe, United States, def. Mari Osaka, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-1, 6-2.

Cori Gauff, United States, def. Catherine McNally, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-1.

Wang Yafan, China, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 5-7, 7-5.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-1.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-1.

Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-2.

Second Round

Petra Kvitova (3), Czech Republic, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-1, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia (19), France, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 6-3, 6-4.

Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-4, 6-1.

Donna Vekic (26), Croatia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Ashleigh Barty (12), Australia, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1.

Julia Goerges (15), Germany, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, 6-4, 7-5.

Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Madison Keys (17), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Doubles Men First Round

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Nikola Mektic (7), Croatia, def. Steve Johnson, United States, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Women First Round

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Danielle Collins, United States, and Jelena Ostepenko, Latvia, 6-3, 6-0.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (4), Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

