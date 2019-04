Miami Open Results

By The Associated Press

Friday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Fla. Purse: ATP, $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Second Round

Milos Raonic (12), Canada, def. Maxi Marterer, Germany, walkover.

Kyle Edmund (19), Britain, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-3, 6-2.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Gilles Simon (23), France, 6-4, 6-2.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Kei Nishikori (5), Japan, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Nikoloz Basilashvili (17), Georgia, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 6-2.

Borna Coric (11), Croatia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-6 (7), 0-6, 6-2.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. John Millman (32), Australia, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

John Isner (7), United States, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7).

Nick Kyrgios (27), Australia, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Marton Fucsovics (29), Hungary, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Lucas Pouille (25), France, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut (22), Spain, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, 6-4, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Fabio Fognini (15), Italy, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Women

Second Round

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, 6-3, 6-4.

Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Hsieh Su-wei (27), Taiwan, def. Alison Riske, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-1.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Jelena Ostapenko (22), Latvia, 7-5, 6-1.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31), Russia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5.

Venus Williams, United States, def. Carla Suarez Navarro (24), Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Caroline Wozniacki (13), Denmark, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Garbine Muguruza (20), Spain, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-2.

Daria Kasatkina (14), Russia, def. Cori Gauff, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Sofia Kenin (32), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Wang Qiang (18), China, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, 6-4, 6-0.

Anastasija Sevastova (11), Latvia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 0-6, 6-4.

Angelique Kerber (8), Germany, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Camila Giorgi (29), Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Sloane Stephens (4), United States, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-2, 6-3.

Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Belinda Bencic (23), Switzerland, 6-3, 7-5.

Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu (30), Romania, 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Wang Yafan, China, def. Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Danielle Collins (25), United States, def. Whitney Osuigwe, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Doubles Men First Round

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (2), Brazil, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Ben McLachlan, Japan, and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

John Isner and Sam Querrey, United States, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Women First Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Alexandra Panova, Russia, def. Lauren Davis and Christina McHale, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Raluca Olaru, Romania, def. Desirae Krawczyk and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 10-3.

Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Heather Watson, Britain, def. Andreea Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (7), Spain, 6-2, 7-5.

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (6), China, def. Raquel Atawo, United States, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4.

