Miami Open Results

Saturday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Fla. Purse: ATP, $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Second Round

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Karen Khachanov (10), 6-2, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (13), Russia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-2, 6-1.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Steve Johnson (31), United States, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Guido Pella (26), 6-2, 6-4.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Stan Wawrinka (30), Switzerland, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Marco Cecchinato (14), Italy, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, walkover.

David Goffin (18), Belgium, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.

Denis Shapovalov (20), Canada, def. Dan Evans, Britain, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Kevin Anderson (6), South Africa, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Women Third Round

Petra Kvitova (3), Czech Republic, def. Donna Vekic (26), Croatia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia (19), France, def. Julia Goerges (15), Germany, 6-0, 7-5.

Ashleigh Barty (12), Australia, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles Men First Round

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (5), Croatia, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 12-10.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Jeremy Chardy and Gilles Simon, France, 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (4), Colombia, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Dominic Inglot, Briatin, 6-1, 3-6, 10-4.

Women First Round

Ludmila and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Amanda Anisimova and Alison Riske, United States, 6-3, 2-6, 10-4.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (5), China, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Irina Khromacheva, Russia,6-2, 6-3.

Julia Goerges, Germany, and Simona Halep, Romani, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Kristina Mladenovic (1), France, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.

