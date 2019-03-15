Michigan State meets Ohio State in Big Ten quarters

Ohio State (19-13, 9-12) vs. No. 1 seed Michigan State (25-6, 16-4)

Big Ten Tourney Quarterfinals, United Center, Chicago; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State is set to square off against Michigan State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. Michigan State won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played each other on Feb. 17, when the Spartans outshot Ohio State 38.2 percent to 32.1 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to the 62-44 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson, C.J. Jackson and Luther Muhammad have collectively accounted for 47 percent of all Buckeyes points this season, though that figure has decreased to 32 percent over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cassius Winston has accounted for 61 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 44 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Buckeyes are 9-13 when opponents score more than 61.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Buckeyes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spartans. Michigan State has 50 assists on 81 field goals (61.7 percent) across its previous three games while Ohio State has assists on 45 of 70 field goals (64.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Michigan State has held opposing teams to 37.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

