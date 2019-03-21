Mike Trout Earnings

Career earnings under major league contracts, including his amateur draft signing bonus, for Los Angeles Angeles outfielder Mike Trout, as obtained by The Associated Press:
|2009 signing bonus
|$1,215,000
|2011
|156,418
|x-2012
|441,529
|2013
|510,000
|2014
|1,000,000
|Signing bonus
|5,000,000
|2015
|5,250,000
|2016
|15,250,000
|2017
|19,250,000
|y-2018
|33,450,000
|signing bonus
|20,000,000
|2019
|16,000,000
|2020
|36,000,000
|2021
|35,450,000
|2022
|35,450,000
|2023
|35,450,000
|2024
|35,450,000
|2025
|35,450,000
|2026
|35,450,000
|2027
|35,450,000
|2028
|35,450,000
|2029
|35,450,000
|2030
|35,450,000
|Totals
|$508,022,947
x-includes $10,000 award bonus; y-includes $200,000 in award bonuses
