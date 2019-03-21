Listen Live Sports

Mike Trout Earnings

March 21, 2019
 
Career earnings under major league contracts, including his amateur draft signing bonus, for Los Angeles Angeles outfielder Mike Trout, as obtained by The Associated Press:

2009 signing bonus $1,215,000
2011 156,418
x-2012 441,529
2013 510,000
2014 1,000,000
Signing bonus 5,000,000
2015 5,250,000
2016 15,250,000
2017 19,250,000
y-2018 33,450,000
signing bonus 20,000,000
2019 16,000,000
2020 36,000,000
2021 35,450,000
2022 35,450,000
2023 35,450,000
2024 35,450,000
2025 35,450,000
2026 35,450,000
2027 35,450,000
2028 35,450,000
2029 35,450,000
2030 35,450,000
Totals $508,022,947

x-includes $10,000 award bonus; y-includes $200,000 in award bonuses

