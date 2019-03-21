Mike Trout Earnings

Career earnings under major league contracts, including his amateur draft signing bonus, for Los Angeles Angeles outfielder Mike Trout, as obtained by The Associated Press:

2009 signing bonus $1,215,000 2011 156,418 x-2012 441,529 2013 510,000 2014 1,000,000 Signing bonus 5,000,000 2015 5,250,000 2016 15,250,000 2017 19,250,000 y-2018 33,450,000 signing bonus 20,000,000 2019 16,000,000 2020 36,000,000 2021 35,450,000 2022 35,450,000 2023 35,450,000 2024 35,450,000 2025 35,450,000 2026 35,450,000 2027 35,450,000 2028 35,450,000 2029 35,450,000 2030 35,450,000 Totals $508,022,947

x-includes $10,000 award bonus; y-includes $200,000 in award bonuses

