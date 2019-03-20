Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miller leads TCU past Sam Houston St. 82-69 in NIT tourney

March 20, 2019 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — JD Miller had 15 points to lead six TCU players in double figures as the Horned Frogs beat Sam Houston State 82-69 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane and Alex Robinson added 13 points apiece for the Horned Frogs. RJ Nembhard chipped in 12 points, and Kevin Samuel had 11. Bane also had nine rebounds for the Horned Frogs, while Robinson posted 11 assists.

Kai Mitchell scored a season-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bearkats (21-12). Cameron Delaney added 15 points. Zach Nutall had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.