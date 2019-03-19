Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miller lifts UNC-Greensboro over Campbell 84-69 in NIT

March 19, 2019 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller scored 25 points, tying his career high, as UNC Greensboro defeated Campbell 84-69 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night. Francis Alonso added 22 points for the Spartans.

Demetrius Troy had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (29-6). Kyrin Galloway added nine rebounds and three blocks.

Chris Clemons had 32 points for the Fighting Camels (20-13). Isaac Chatman added 13 points. Andrew Eudy had 12 points and three assists.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.