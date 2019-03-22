Listen Live Sports

Minnesota tops Cornell 2-0 for spot in women’s hockey final

March 22, 2019 6:56 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Nicole Schammel scored off a rebound midway through the second period and goalie Alex Gulstene made it stand, lifting Minnesota over Cornell 2-0 Friday to earn a spot in the NCAA championship game.

Sarah Potomak scored an empty-net goal in the final minute of the Frozen Four game. The Golden Gophers will play the winner of a game Friday night between Wisconsin and Clarkson on Sunday. Minnesota is seeking its eighth national championship and hasn’t played in the final since 2016.

Gulstene stopped 16 shots in a perfect effort to back Schammel’s goal moments after a Minnesota power play expired. Cornell entered the game killing penalties at better than 90 percent.

