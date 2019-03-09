Listen Live Sports

Minnesota United beats Earthquakes 3-0

March 9, 2019 10:03 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Darwin Quintero had a goal and an assist on Saturday night and Minnesota United beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 to open the season with back-to-back wins.

Quintero opened the scoring for Minnesota United (2-0-0) with a penalty in the 49th minute. Marco Lopez was called for a hand ball in the penalty area after video review.

Miguel Ibarra made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute. Quintero started the counterattack from behind midfield and fed it to Ibarra who set up his left-footed finish with a cutback.

San Jose’s Harold Cummings scored an own goal in the 75th minute as Jan Gregus’ corner deflected off his shoulder into the net.

It was Minnesota United’s first ever win against the Quakes (0-2-0). San Jose won all four of the previous matches in the series.

