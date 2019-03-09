Minnesota United-Earthquakes, Sums

Minnesota 0 3—3 San Jose 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Minnesota, Quintero, 2 (penalty kick), 49th minute; 2, Minnesota, Ibarra, 1 (Quintero), 52nd; 3, Minnesota, Cummings, 0 (own goal), 75th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Schuller, 65th. San Jose, Eriksson, 3rd; Godoy, 61st.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; Adam Wienckowski; Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

A_16,411.

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra, Romario Ibarra (Angelo Rodriguez, 62nd), Rasmus Schuller (Ethan Finlay, 78th); Darwin Quintero (Hassani Dotson, 90th).

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Guram Kashia, Nick Lima (Florian Jungwirth, 56th), Marcos Lopez (Danny Hoesen, 64th); Magnus Eriksson, Anibal Godoy, Judson, Vako Qazaishvili (Shea Salinas, 64th); Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski.

