Minnesota United-Galaxy, Sums

March 17, 2019 12:50 am
 
Minnesota 0 2—2
Los Angeles 2 1—3

First half_1, Los Angeles, dos Santos, 0 (penalty kick), 36th minute; 2, Los Angeles, Pontius, 0 (Feltscher), 41st.

Second half_3, Minnesota, Gregus, 0, 75th; 4, Los Angeles, Lletget, 0 (Antuna), 81st; 5, Minnesota, Rodriguez, 0, 87th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth; Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles, Corona, 82nd. Minnesota, Ibarra, 60th; Danladi, 90th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Jason White; Matthew Nelson; Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

A_21,177.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Diego Polenta, Jorgen Skjelvik, Daniel Steres; Emmanuel Boateng (Servando Carrasco, 90th), Joe Corona, Sebastian Lletget, Jonathan dos Santos; Uriel Antuna, Chris Pontius (Julian Araujo, 85th).

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra (Abu Danladi, 74th), Romario Ibarra (Angelo Rodriguez, 70th), Rasmus Schuller (Ethan Finlay, 65th); Darwin Quintero.

