Minnesota United-Galaxy, Sums

|Minnesota
|0
|2—2
|Los Angeles
|2
|1—3
First half_1, Los Angeles, dos Santos, 0 (penalty kick), 36th minute; 2, Los Angeles, Pontius, 0 (Feltscher), 41st.
Second half_3, Minnesota, Gregus, 0, 75th; 4, Los Angeles, Lletget, 0 (Antuna), 81st; 5, Minnesota, Rodriguez, 0, 87th.
Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth; Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson.
Yellow Cards_Los Angeles, Corona, 82nd. Minnesota, Ibarra, 60th; Danladi, 90th.
Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Jason White; Matthew Nelson; Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.
A_21,177.
___
Los Angeles_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Diego Polenta, Jorgen Skjelvik, Daniel Steres; Emmanuel Boateng (Servando Carrasco, 90th), Joe Corona, Sebastian Lletget, Jonathan dos Santos; Uriel Antuna, Chris Pontius (Julian Araujo, 85th).
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra (Abu Danladi, 74th), Romario Ibarra (Angelo Rodriguez, 70th), Rasmus Schuller (Ethan Finlay, 65th); Darwin Quintero.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.