Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota United-Whitecaps, Sums

March 2, 2019 8:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 1 2—3
Vancouver 1 1—2

First half_1, Vancouver, Godoy, 1 (Reyna), 6th minute; 2, Minnesota, Quintero, 1 (penalty kick), 37th.

Second half_3, Minnesota, Calvo, 1 (Quintero), 66th; 4, Minnesota, Ibarra, 1 (Quintero), 70th; 5, Vancouver, Henry, 1 (Giro), 81st.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Alonso, 24th; Ibarra, 45th; Calvo, 79th. Vancouver, Erice, 31st; Cornelius, 45th.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman; Andrew Bigelow; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_27,837.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra, Romario Ibarra (Angelo Rodriguez, 83rd), Rasmus Schuller (Ethan Finlay, 80th); Darwin Quintero (Hassani Dotson, 90th).

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Derek Cornelius (Victor Giro, 77th), Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski; Jon Erice, Hwang In-beom, Felipe Martins (Joaquin Ardaiz, 71st); Lass Bangoura (Lucas Venuto, 69th), Fredy Montero, Yordy Reyna.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.