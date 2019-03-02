Minnesota United-Whitecaps, Sums

Minnesota 1 2—3 Vancouver 1 1—2

First half_1, Vancouver, Godoy, 1 (Reyna), 6th minute; 2, Minnesota, Quintero, 1 (penalty kick), 37th.

Second half_3, Minnesota, Calvo, 1 (Quintero), 66th; 4, Minnesota, Ibarra, 1 (Quintero), 70th; 5, Vancouver, Henry, 1 (Giro), 81st.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Alonso, 24th; Ibarra, 45th; Calvo, 79th. Vancouver, Erice, 31st; Cornelius, 45th.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman; Andrew Bigelow; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_27,837.

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra, Romario Ibarra (Angelo Rodriguez, 83rd), Rasmus Schuller (Ethan Finlay, 80th); Darwin Quintero (Hassani Dotson, 90th).

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Derek Cornelius (Victor Giro, 77th), Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski; Jon Erice, Hwang In-beom, Felipe Martins (Joaquin Ardaiz, 71st); Lass Bangoura (Lucas Venuto, 69th), Fredy Montero, Yordy Reyna.

