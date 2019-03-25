Mississippi Valley State fires Payne after 5 seasons

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Valley State has fired coach Andre Payne after five seasons.

The school announced Monday that it has decided not to renew Payne’s contract. Payne was hired by the Delta Devils in 2014 and had a 31-132 record, including a 26-64 mark in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

MVSU was 6-26 this year, including 4-14 in the SWAC.

Athletic director Dianthia Ford-Kee released a statement saying the school “would like to thank coach Andre Payne for his service to the university and wish him the best in his future endeavors. The search for a head coach will begin immediately.”

