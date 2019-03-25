Listen Live Sports

Missouri files brief as it seeks to overturn NCAA sanctions

March 25, 2019 7:02 pm
 
Missouri submitted its appeals brief to the NCAA on Monday, taking the next step in attempting to limit or overturn what it believes are overly harsh sanctions in the case of a rogue former tutor.

The school argued in the 64-page brief to the NCAA’s appeals committee that the penalties handed down Jan. 31 are contrary to NCAA precedent, were not supported or appropriate given the nature of the allegations, and could have a chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement.

The NCAA’s committee on infractions now has 30 days to respond to the appeal. Then, an in-person date will be set for the school to appear before the NCAA’s appeals committee.

An investigation of a former tutor found instances of academic misconduct, and the NCAA banned the football, baseball and softball teams from the postseason for a year. The athletic department also was placed on probation along with numerous other restrictions.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

