Mizzou women in 1st SEC semi with OT win vs. No. 13 Kentucky

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sophie Cunningham scored 29 points, including seven in overtime, and Missouri advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time with a 70-68 victory over No. 13-ranked Kentucky on Friday.

Cunningham took a pass from Lauren Aldridge to score the go-ahead basket for a 65-63 lead with 55 seconds left in overtime. Aldridge added two free throws with 19.3 left. Rhyne Howard cut the margin to two with 15.7 to go with two free throws but Cunningham added another pair of her own at 11.5. Tatyana Wyatt cut the lead to one with a 3-point play with 8.3 remaining before Cunningham made 1 of 2 at the line. Howard’s 3-pointer at the buzzer went off the rim.

Howard also missed a short jumper at the end of regulation after Cunningham tied the game at 59 by making 1 of 2 free throws with 21.2 remaining.

Cunningham was 7-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers and sank 12 of 14 free throws. Amber Smith added 12 points while Aldridge, who had the Tigers’ other four OT points, finished with eight. The Tigers survived 26 turnovers.

Howard scored 25 points but missed all six of her 3-point tries with the fourth-seeded Wildcats (24-7) failing to hit a 3-pointer on all 16 attempts. Taylor Murray added 14 points and Wyatt 11. Maci Morris, the team’s second-leading scorer behind Howard, finished with eight points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Missouri (23-9), which has won four straight, takes on top-seed and No.5-ranked Mississippi State on Saturday.

