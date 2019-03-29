MLB-Average Age

(Includes active roster, injured list and restricted list)
|American League
|Team
|Players
|Age
|Oakland
|32
|31.10
|Texas
|28
|29.58
|Boston
|29
|29.53
|Houston
|28
|29.49
|New York
|32
|29.43
|Los Angeles
|33
|29.37
|Seattle
|30
|29.33
|Cleveland
|29
|29.24
|Minnesota
|29
|28.61
|Kansas City
|31
|28.47
|Detroit
|29
|28.39
|Toronto
|32
|28.05
|Baltimore
|28
|27.79
|Chicago
|28
|27.57
|Tampa Bay
|28
|27.37
|League
|446
|28.82
|National League
|San Francisco
|26
|30.63
|Chicago
|31
|29.91
|Washington
|28
|29.84
|Colorado
|27
|29.59
|Arizona
|29
|29.32
|Milwaukee
|30
|29.23
|Los Angeles
|29
|29.19
|Cincinnati
|28
|29.18
|St. Louis
|30
|28.83
|New York
|30
|28.64
|Philadelphia
|27
|28.54
|Atlanta
|29
|28.51
|Miami
|27
|28.43
|Pittsburgh
|33
|28.41
|San Diego
|32
|27.11
|League
|436
|29.02
|TOTAL
|882
|28.92
