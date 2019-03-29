MLB-Average Age

(Includes active roster, injured list and restricted list)

American League Team Players Age Baltimore 28 27.79 Boston 29 29.53 Cleveland 29 29.24 Chicago 28 27.57 Detroit 29 28.39 Houston 28 29.49 Kansas City 31 28.47 Los Angeles 33 29.37 Minnesota 29 28.61 New York 32 29.43 Oakland 32 31.53 Seattle 30 29.33 Tampa Bay 28 27.37 Texas 28 29.58 Toronto 32 28.05 League 446 28.92 National League Arizona 29 29.32 Atlanta 29 28.51 Chicago 31 29.91 Cincinnati 28 29.18 Colorado 27 29.59 Los Angeles 29 29.19 Miami 27 28.43 Milwaukee 30 29.23 New York 30 28.64 Philadelphia 27 28.54 Pittsburgh 33 28.41 San Diego 32 27.11 San Francisco 26 30.63 St. Louis 30 28.83 Washington 28 29.84 League 436 29.02 TOTAL 882 28.97

