Molson, White carry Canisius over Siena 68-62

March 2, 2019 12:20 am
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Takal Molson had 16 points to lead five Canisius players in double figures as the Golden Griffins topped Siena 68-62 on Friday night. Jalanni White added 13 points for the Golden Griffins. Scott Hitchon chipped in 11, Jonathan Sanks scored 10 and Malik Johnson had 10.

Evan Fisher had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Saints (15-15, 10-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sloan Seymour added 12 points. Kevin Degnan had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Golden Griffins improve to 2-0 against the Saints for the season. Canisius defeated Siena 70-66 on Jan. 5. Siena finishes out the regular season against Niagara on the road on Sunday. Canisius (14-16, 11-7) next takes the floor in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

