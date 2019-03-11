Monday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Albertus Magnus 13, Baptist Bible 1

Kenyon 9, Immaculata 8

Plymouth St. 13, FDU-Florham 8

Ursinus 5, SUNY Poly 2

SOUTH

Ave Maria 7, Lawrence Tech 6

Keiser 5, Aquinas 4

Lindsey Wilson 7, Talladega 6

Montreat 11, Edward Waters 10

Murray St. 4, Austin Peay 0

Piedmont 12, Peace 3

MIDWEST

Benedictine (Kan.) 2, Clarke 1

Cincinnati 4, Bowling Green 3

Columbia (Mo.) 14, Hannibal-LaGrange 3

Graceland (Iowa) 14, Missouri Valley 9

Mount Mercy 9-4, Baker 3-3

Park 7, William Woods 3

Washington (Mo.) 5, Marywood 4

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 17, Fairleigh Dickinson 2

Minnesota 3, Seattle 2

Utah 10, Niagara 6

Utah Valley 8, Niagara 2

