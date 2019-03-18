Listen Live Sports

Monday’s College Baseball Scores

March 18, 2019 8:35 pm
 
EAST

Framingham St. 2, Farmingdale 0

St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 6-11, Thomas (Maine) 2-4

Springfield 12-6, Keuka 11-4

SOUTH

Campbell 8, High Point 2

Kentucky Wesleyan 3, Lake Erie 0

Montreat 11, Piedmont International 3

Richmond 4, Princeton 1

Southeastern (Fla.) 11, Concordia (Mich.) 2

Williams 10, Old Westbury 2

MIDWEST

Calumet at Olivet Nazarene, 2, ppd.

Minnesota St. 10, St. Cloud St. 5

St. Xavier 3, Robert Morris-Chicago 0

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 11, Utah 2

