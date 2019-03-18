Monday’s College Baseball Scores

Framingham St. 2, Farmingdale 0
St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 6-11, Thomas (Maine) 2-4
Springfield 12-6, Keuka 11-4
Campbell 8, High Point 2
Kentucky Wesleyan 3, Lake Erie 0
Montreat 11, Piedmont International 3
Richmond 4, Princeton 1
Southeastern (Fla.) 11, Concordia (Mich.) 2
Williams 10, Old Westbury 2
Calumet at Olivet Nazarene, 2, ppd.
Minnesota St. 10, St. Cloud St. 5
St. Xavier 3, Robert Morris-Chicago 0
Grand Canyon 11, Utah 2
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.