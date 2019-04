By The Associated Press

EAST

Canisius 10, Charlotte 5

Chestnut Hill 9-6, Caldwell 8-5

Navy 6-0, Holy Cross 1-4

Old Westbury 7-8, Yeshiva 1-4

West Chester 7-5, Mansfield 2-1

MIDWEST

Doane 11-9, Dordt 4-1

Jamestown 3, Hastings 1

Loras 7-8, Nebraska Wesleyan 2-2

Spring Arbor 11-7, Grace (Ind.) 1-6

Valley City St. 2, Dakota St. 1

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 5, Stetson 4

FAR WEST

Loyola Marymount 3, Washington St. 2

