Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s College Basketball

March 4, 2019 11:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST

Virginia 79, Syracuse 53

SOUTH

Grambling St. 77, MVSU 75

Advertisement

Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Morgan St. 73

Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66

Prairie View 96, Alabama St. 69

Texas Southern 66, Alabama A&M 61

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

Jackson St. 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Kansas St. 64, TCU 52

Texas Tech 70, Texas 51

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 78, Weber St. 74

Montana 66, N. Arizona 64

Montana St. 90, S. Utah 83

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic Sun Conference

First Round

Liberty 72, Jacksonville 58

Lipscomb 86, Kennesaw St. 71

NJIT 83, Florida Gulf Coast 76

North Florida 76, North Alabama 66

Mid-South Conference Tournament

Championship

Georgetown (Ky.) 104, Life 75

NSIC Conference Tournament

Semifinals

Northern St. (SD) 77, Winona St. 76

SW Minnesota St. 84, Wayne (Neb.) 78, OT

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force pilots train through virtual simulators

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.